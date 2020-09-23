First Republic Bank to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch anticipates that the bank will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.76.

NYSE FRC opened at $103.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $125.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 53.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,128,000 after buying an additional 1,054,879 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 77.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 825,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,158,000 after purchasing an additional 593,575 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 47.0% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,641,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,848,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after purchasing an additional 496,315 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

