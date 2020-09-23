First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 680,057 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at about $972,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 50.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,462,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. Bank of America upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Hawaiian Inc has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $31.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.24.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

