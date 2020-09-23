Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) Insider Buys £19,987.05 in Stock

Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) insider Stephen Alexander Boyd purchased 35,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.05 ($26,116.62).
Shares of FIF stock opened at GBX 56.90 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. Finsbury Food Group plc has a one year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 105 ($1.37).
Finsbury Food Group Company Profile
