Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) Insider Buys £19,987.05 in Stock

Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) insider Stephen Alexander Boyd purchased 35,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.05 ($26,116.62).

Shares of FIF stock opened at GBX 56.90 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. Finsbury Food Group plc has a one year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 105 ($1.37).

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries under the Village Bakery, Vogel's, and Cranks Organic brands; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

