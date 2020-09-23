Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend by 77.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

