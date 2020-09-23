Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Raised to $94.00 at Morgan Stanley

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

EXR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE EXR opened at $107.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.22. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $118.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,005 shares of company stock worth $11,477,037 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 167,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 20,896 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.