Ergo Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.35 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $18.00 million and $1.35 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00008164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ergo Token Profile

Ergo’s launch date was July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 24,299,925 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,996,203 tokens. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

