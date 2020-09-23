Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,635 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.41. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.