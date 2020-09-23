Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $1.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $106.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Entravision Communication has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.34.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entravision Communication will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communication in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

