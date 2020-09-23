Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $3,562,177.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,519,314.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,046 shares of company stock valued at $23,182,822. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The company’s revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

