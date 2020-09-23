Encana’s (OVV) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Encana (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Tudor Pickering in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 price target on Encana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.63.

Get Encana alerts:

TSE:OVV opened at C$12.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.89. Encana has a 1 year low of C$2.95 and a 1 year high of C$24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion.

Encana Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.