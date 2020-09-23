Encana (TSE:OVV) PT Set at C$14.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Encana (TSE:OVV) has been given a C$14.00 target price by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Encana in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.63.

Shares of Encana stock opened at C$12.22 on Monday. Encana has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$24.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.73 billion.

About Encana

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

