EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EDRVF. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Santander cut EDP Renovaveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EDP Renovaveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded EDP Renovaveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EDRVF opened at $16.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. EDP Renovaveis has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

