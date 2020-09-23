Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ECL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Gabelli cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.69.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock opened at $199.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ecolab has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of -67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.