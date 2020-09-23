Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183,292 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.69.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $199.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.51, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.00 and a 200-day moving average of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

