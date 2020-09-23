Digix Gold Token Market Cap Reaches $5.97 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for approximately $61.57 or 0.00586438 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $11,144.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00226680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00078168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.01463598 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00202657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000681 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 100,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,991 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

