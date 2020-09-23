Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

DBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $890.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 228.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 64,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 218,341 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.