Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.41 ($8.72).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €7.45 ($8.76) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.84. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 1 year high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.