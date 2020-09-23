Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.41 ($8.72).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €7.45 ($8.76) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.84. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 1 year high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

