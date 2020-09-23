Desjardins Begins Coverage on H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)

Equities research analysts at Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS HEOFF opened at $0.94 on Monday. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

