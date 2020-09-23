Desjardins Begins Coverage on H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)

Equities research analysts at Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS HEOFF opened at $0.94 on Monday. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.
H2O Innovation Company Profile
