Cubic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,411 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,610% compared to the typical daily volume of 141 call options.

CUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,111.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cubic by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 52,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cubic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cubic by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

CUB stock opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. Cubic has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

