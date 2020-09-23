Critical Survey: MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) versus Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP)

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MoSys and Cabot Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Cabot Microelectronics 2 3 4 0 2.22

Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus price target of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.05%. Given Cabot Microelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot Microelectronics is more favorable than MoSys.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoSys and Cabot Microelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys $10.09 million 0.54 -$2.58 million N/A N/A Cabot Microelectronics $1.04 billion 3.89 $39.22 million $6.72 20.66

Cabot Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than MoSys.

Profitability

This table compares MoSys and Cabot Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys -67.35% -89.66% -44.31% Cabot Microelectronics 7.65% 20.99% 8.91%

Volatility and Risk

MoSys has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Microelectronics has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of MoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of MoSys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics beats MoSys on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. It offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable HyperSpeed Engine names. The company serves cloud networking, communications, data center, and other equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors. MoSys, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

