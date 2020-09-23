Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Insider Purchases £19,779.09 in Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) insider Sharon Flood acquired 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £19,779.09 ($25,844.88).

LON:CRST opened at GBX 166.10 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 194.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 236.15. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.75 million and a P/E ratio of -42.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 216 ($2.82) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 331 ($4.33) to GBX 226 ($2.95) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.70 ($3.68).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

