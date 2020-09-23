Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,831 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Cree worth $19,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 58.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 100.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cree by 299.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 50.0% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

