Credit Suisse Group Increases US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $31.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $23.78 on Monday. US Foods has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

