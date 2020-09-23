Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Neutral

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $18.70 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.60. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CLSA downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

