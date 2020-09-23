Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Up 6.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $272.00 to $330.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coupa Software traded as high as $265.67 and last traded at $265.28. 2,325,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,672,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.19.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COUP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total transaction of $3,367,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 18,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,756.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,262 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.97, for a total value of $373,514.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,056 shares of company stock valued at $57,738,179. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,580,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,992,000.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -160.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

