Contrasting Systemax (NYSE:SYX) & Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) and Systemax (NYSE:SYX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and Systemax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Equipment Group N/A N/A $10,000.00 ($0.56) -15.05 Systemax $946.90 million 0.86 $48.50 million $1.32 16.48

Systemax has higher revenue and earnings than Alta Equipment Group. Alta Equipment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Systemax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alta Equipment Group and Systemax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Equipment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Systemax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Systemax shares are held by institutional investors. 67.0% of Systemax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alta Equipment Group has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Systemax has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and Systemax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Equipment Group N/A -22.26% -3.45% Systemax 5.22% 31.03% 12.53%

Summary

Systemax beats Alta Equipment Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. The company sells and rents new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment. It also provides parts and equipment, as well as repair and maintenance services. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc. operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies. The company also sells plumbing products and pumps, packaging products and supplies, electrical and lighting products, food service products and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance products, and fasteners and hardware. It offers its products under the Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel Paramount, and Interion brand names. The company offers its products to for-profit businesses, educational organizations, and government entities through its relationship marketers, catalog mailings, and e-commerce sites. Systemax Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.