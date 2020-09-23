Contrasting Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) & American Rare Earths and Materials (NASDAQ:AREM)

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) and American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Clarus shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Clarus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of American Rare Earths and Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Clarus has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Rare Earths and Materials has a beta of 19.33, suggesting that its share price is 1,833% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clarus and American Rare Earths and Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus 0 0 4 0 3.00 American Rare Earths and Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clarus currently has a consensus price target of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Clarus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarus is more favorable than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus and American Rare Earths and Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus 6.43% 6.83% 5.27% American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clarus and American Rare Earths and Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus $229.44 million 1.85 $18.97 million $0.61 23.25 American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clarus has higher revenue and earnings than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Summary

Clarus beats American Rare Earths and Materials on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other sport-enhancing products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products that include avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes. This segment offers its products for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and other outdoor recreation activities under the Black Diamond, PIEPS, and SKINourishment brands. The Sierra segment manufactures bullets and ammunition products for rifles and pistols, which are used for precision target shooting, hunting, and military and law enforcement purposes under the Sierra brand. The company sells its products to mountain, rock, ice, and gym climbers; and winter outdoor enthusiasts, backpackers, competitive shooters, hunters, and outdoor-inspired consumers. It markets and distributes its products through independent specialty stores and specialty chains, sporting goods and outdoor recreation stores, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers; and independent distributors, as well as directly to customers through its Websites. The company was formerly known as Black Diamond, Inc. and changed its name to Clarus Corporation in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About American Rare Earths and Materials

American Rare Earths and Materials Corp., formerly known as Element 21 Golf Company, is engaged in commercializing Rare Earth metals and extracting these metals. The Company is developing opportunities to distribute Rare Earths like Scandium, Neodymium, Europium and Lithium that may help industries launch products improved through the use of these Rare Earth metals such as hybrid cars, flat screen televisions, LED light bulbs and wind turbines. In addition, Rare Earths metals and materials may have applications in large market categories such as transportation, shipbuilding, power transmission, automotive, aerospace and others. The Company’s head office is located in Toronto, Canada and has offices and operations in the USA, Canada, Russia, and Asia.

