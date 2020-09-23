Comparing Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Charlie's (NASDAQ:CHUC)

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Charlie's (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Charlie's shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Mannatech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie's shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mannatech and Charlie's’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $157.73 million 0.22 $3.29 million N/A N/A Charlie's $22.74 million 3.34 -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie's.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mannatech and Charlie's, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie's 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and Charlie's’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 2.96% 17.28% 7.01% Charlie's -34.47% N/A -79.67%

Volatility and Risk

Mannatech has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie's has a beta of 6.65, suggesting that its share price is 565% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mannatech beats Charlie's on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

Charlie's Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

