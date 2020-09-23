Comparing Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) & EZTD (NYSE:EZTD)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) and EZTD (OTCMKTS:EZTD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and EZTD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co., Inc. $301.01 million 0.77 $10.98 million $0.50 24.42 EZTD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than EZTD.

Risk & Volatility

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EZTD has a beta of -3.7, suggesting that its stock price is 470% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and EZTD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co., Inc. 5.35% 68.43% 3.48% EZTD N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of EZTD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and EZTD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenhill & Co., Inc. 0 2 0 0 2.00 EZTD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 41.28%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than EZTD.

Summary

Greenhill & Co., Inc. beats EZTD on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution. It also advises clients on strategic matters, including activist response, defensive tactics, special committee projects, licensing deals, and joint ventures; and valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. In addition, the company provides debt restructuring advisory services to debtors, creditors, governments, pension funds and other stakeholders, and acquirers of distressed companies and assets; and advice on restructuring alternatives, capital structures, and sales or recapitalizations. Further, it assists clients in identifying and capitalizing on incremental sources of value; and who seek court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization, as well as the implementation of such plans. Additionally, the company advises on other financing matters, including debt issuances, equity financings, and exchange offers; and initial public offerings and other equity capital market transactions. It also offers financial advisory services to pension funds, endowments, and other institutional investors on transactions involving alternative assets; and advice to alternative asset fund sponsors for capital raising, financing, liquidity options, and related services. Greenhill & Co., Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EZTD

EZTD Inc. engages in the online trading of binary options. The company operates an online trading platform for retail customers to trade a range of binary options in approximately 30 countries. The company was formerly known as EZTrader, Inc. and changed its name to EZTD Inc. in January 2015. EZTD Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Tel-Aviv, Israel.

