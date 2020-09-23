Clorox Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.11 (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

Clorox has increased its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $212.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

