Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,037 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $37,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

