ChartEx (CHART) Trading 13% Higher Today

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $58,208.02 and approximately $315,921.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChartEx has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00226680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00078168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.01463598 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00202657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000681 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.