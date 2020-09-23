Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,715 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of XPO Logistics worth $37,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 391.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 36.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

