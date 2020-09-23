Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 57,057 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $39,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,824,000 after purchasing an additional 298,204 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

