Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,634 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Emcor Group worth $40,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 988.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Emcor Group in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Emcor Group in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of EME opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13. Emcor Group Inc has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Emcor Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

