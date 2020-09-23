Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,357 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,505 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $39,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,771,000 after purchasing an additional 387,575 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after acquiring an additional 363,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,344,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,386,000 after acquiring an additional 142,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,863 shares of company stock valued at $503,644. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.60.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

