Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $39,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 4,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $132.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $568,517.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,912.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total transaction of $577,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,971 shares of company stock worth $4,846,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

