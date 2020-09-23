Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $40,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,486,000 after buying an additional 57,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 37,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In related news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $203.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $214.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.