Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of ITT worth $37,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in ITT by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 53.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ITT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,393,000 after purchasing an additional 61,753 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,054,000 after buying an additional 89,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,061,000 after buying an additional 32,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

ITT stock opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.61. ITT Inc has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

