Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,857 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $39,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 623.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 89.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Nielsen by 153.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $22.53.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

