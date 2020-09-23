Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,975 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.82% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $39,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,531.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average is $101.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,911,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $572,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,318. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

