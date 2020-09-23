Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Kemper worth $38,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kemper by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after buying an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 161.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kemper by 4.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Kemper by 41.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMPR stock opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper Corp has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $1,036,969.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,118.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

