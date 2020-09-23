Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of GCI Liberty worth $39,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the second quarter valued at $917,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLIBA shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

GLIBA stock opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.68. GCI Liberty Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $84.93.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Research analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $933,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $3,127,093.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,138,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

