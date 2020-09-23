Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,736 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of CVB Financial worth $38,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $17,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $6,981,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,634,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 275,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,079,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,851,000 after buying an additional 272,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 166.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 183,428 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.