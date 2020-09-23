Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $40.43 Million Stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of WEX worth $40,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,238,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 1,030.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.76.

Shares of WEX opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.05 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.