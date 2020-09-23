Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $40.30 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,125 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $40,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 2,403.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

NYSE:PWR opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

