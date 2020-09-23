Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $40.28 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,138 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.49% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $40,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 837,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 186,011 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,455,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,017.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 128,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 479.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 208,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

