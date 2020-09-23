Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $39 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,826,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $39,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $22.92.

