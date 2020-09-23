Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $39.85 Million Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Alteryx worth $39,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $62,636,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,757,000 after purchasing an additional 355,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,463,000 after buying an additional 227,471 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Alteryx by 264.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,042,000 after buying an additional 194,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $10,255,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYX. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.53.

In other Alteryx news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $5,162,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total value of $938,106.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,408 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,763. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $110.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -257.07, a P/E/G ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.