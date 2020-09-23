Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $38.60 Million Stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,229 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $38,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Q2 by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 17.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Q2 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,405.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $841,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,563 shares of company stock worth $39,134,896. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $93.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average is $81.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.